Request for Information about Chinese Wargaming

3 Comments Posted by on 26/06/2020

Looking for information about wargaming and staff exercises carried out by the Chinese Military (or other branches of the Chinese Government). I am not interested in field exercises, I am specifically using Peter Perla’s definition of wargames:

“a warfare model or simulation that does not involve the operations of actual forces”

Peter Perla, The Art of Wargaming

Looking for bibliographies and references to academic papers on the subject, Chinese military manuals, books or other papers (with translation if possible!), both past and present.

Please post any references or suggestions in the comments to this request, thanks.

  1. Ed 26/06/2020 at 1:21 pm

    https://www.foxnews.com/tech/google-program-beats-human-at-ancient-go-game-in-ai-milestone

    “… The board game, which has its roots in ancient China some 3,000 years ago, has long been considered the ultimate test for artificial intelligence because of the large search space and the challenge of evaluating board position and moves. For those unfamiliar with the game which is hugely popular in Asia, it requires two players to alternative place black and white pieces onto a square grid with the goal of dominating the most territory…..”

  2. Carl Paradis 26/06/2020 at 1:15 pm

    Any such data is top secret stuff in “Communist” China. You could get arrested and jailed fast if you share that type of information, especially with non-Chinese. I very much doubt you’ll get any worthwhile information. If you do, this will be fascinating stuff to peruse.

  3. Ed 26/06/2020 at 1:14 pm

    Aside from seven different versions of Sun Tzu’s “The Art of War”, I can only suggest that you go here: https://www.usgo.org/what-go

