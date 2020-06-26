PAXsims

Conflict simulation, peacebuilding, and development

Military Exercise Guidebook

Posted by on 26/06/2020

Looking for information about “Military Exercise Guidebook”, an unclassified Chinese military document translated in 2003 by “The Language Doctors, Inc” about Chinese military wargaming and exercises. Anyone have a copy (paper or electronic) or know who has a copy? Thanks.

