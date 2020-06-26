The Educational Wargaming Cooperative (EWC) works to advance the teaching and application of wargaming within university and professional military curricula by fostering collaboration between educators. EWC collaboration aims to share best practices in curricular design for teaching and using wargames in the university and PME communities by providing a forum that supports the application of wargames in those communities, and assists educators through training, education, and best practices.

Aligned with its core mission, the EWC provides the following:

An annual issue of articles examining the application and pedagogy of wargaming for training and education,

A repository of wargaming courses and related materials to assist the development of wargaming courses,

Resources and materials to support the use of wargames in the classroom (such as commercial game recommendations, tactical decision games, and more),

Share best practices in curricular design for wargame use in education, and in how we educate wargamers,

A network of educators and thought leaders in educational wargaming,

Opportunities to partner with educational institutions and universities, both civilian and military.

The wargaming community is a diverse collection of practitioners with varying purposes and affiliations. As a discipline, wargaming has repeatedly demonstrated its utility, both in analysis and education. However, wargaming education and the use of wargaming in training and education has largely remained disparate islands of excellence. As a result, whenever wargaming courses are developed or wargames are integrated into a curriculum as an educational tool, hard lessons are often routinely relearned. Thus, to end this cycle of duplicative learning and further advance the field, the EWC strives to connect these efforts into a collaborative educational enterprise.

Developing and supporting the system of wargaming education, both in design and as an educational tool, is the first step in cultivating the next generation of wargamers.

For more information about EWC: www.eduwargaming.org

Chairman: Ed McGrady, Center for a New American Security

Executive Committee:

James Lacey, US Marine Corps War College

Nina Kollars, Cyber & Innovation Policy Institute, US Naval War College

Sebastian J. Bae, Center for Security Studies, Georgetown University

Educational Liaison: Caitlyn Leong, Center for Security Studies, Georgetown University

Founding Members:

Al Mauroni, US Air University

Amanda Rosen, US Naval War College

Becca Wasser, School of Foreign Service, Georgetown University

Ben Schechter, Strategic and Operational Research Department, US Naval War College

Caitlin Jamison, US National Defense University

Christopher Weuve, US Air Force Research Lab

Dr. Jacquelyn Schneider, Hoover Institute, Stanford University

Dr. Jeff Appleget, US Naval Postgraduate School

Dr. Richard Samuels, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Dr. Robert E. Burks, Jr., US Naval Postgraduate School

Ed McGrady, Center for a New American Security

Erik Lin-Greenberg, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Frank L. Smith III, Cyber & Innovation Policy Institute, US Naval War College

Fred Cameron, US Naval Postgraduate School

Graham Longley-Brown, Connections UK

Ian T. Brown, Brute Krulak Center, US Marine Corps University

Jacob Cohn, School of Advanced International Studies, Johns Hopkins University

James “Pigeon” Fielder, Colorado State University

James Lacey, US Marine Corps War College

Jared A. Cooper, Brute Krulak Center, US Marine Corps University

Jenna Jordan, Georgia Institute of Technology

Jim Markley, US Army War College

Ken S. Gilliam, US Army War College

Matthew B Caffrey, US Air Force Research Lab

Nicholas Kristof, US Naval War College

Nicholas Murray, US Naval War College

Nina Kollars, Cyber & Innovation Policy Institute, US Naval War College

Peter Perla, Center for Naval Analyses

Rex Brynen, McGill University

Scott Chambers, US National Defense University

Sebastian J. Bae, Center for Security Studies, Georgetown University

Stacie Pettyjohn, School of Advanced International Studies, Johns Hopkins University

Thorsten Kodalle, Command and Staff College of the German Armed Forces

Tim Wilkie, US National Defense University