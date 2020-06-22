Connections 2020: Registration for online conference now open!

Registration for Connections (US/global) is now open:

On behalf of my conference co-chair, Matt Caffrey, and the Connections conference planning committee, I am pleased to announce that registration is now open for Connections 2020. This year’s conference will be conducted entirely online, August 10-14. Our host for 2020 is the Center for Naval Analyses. While the presentations at Connections will address topics covering the full range of wargaming related topics, several key events will relate to our theme this year: Applying and Representing Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning (ML) in Wargaming.



Since 1993, the Connections interdisciplinary wargaming conference has brought together wargaming professionals from all aspects of the field – military, government, academia, private sector, and the commercial hobbyist press. While we all work on different problems with different ranges of tools, there is much that we have to learn from one another.



CONFERENCE REGISTRATION: If you are interested in joining us, please fill out the following form to register: https://forms.gle/t8byHPtBofreGh4i7

Registering now will ensure that you will be kept updated with the latest developments, information on how to participate, etc.

Because our participants will be widely distributed across time zones, we will have a set of core hours (1000-1600 US Eastern Daylight Time) for all of our presentations and other common events.



DEMONSTRATIONS AND GAME PLAY: Shifting to an online format requires quite a bit of modification to our past practices. Game nights and demonstrations are a cornerstone of Connections and we need volunteer game hosts to continue this tradition in an online environment! Connections 2020 will include playing games online and/or game demonstrations. All types of war, strategy, and educational games and online platforms are welcome (Discord, Roll20, Steam, Tabletop Simulator, Vassal, Zoom, etc). These playthroughs and demonstrations will take outside of the conference core hours (1000 – 1600 US Eastern Daylight Time). The conference final presentation on 14 August will include a summary of games conducted.



If you would like to host a game demonstration and playthrough, please register at https://forms.gle/nLDUCraE1mgPUCAi8 by 10 July. Please fill out a separate form for each session of a game playthrough or demonstration you will host.



Next Steps:



1. Connections staff will post a list of all games, demos, and host e-mail addresses or registration links on the Connections website by 13 July so players can register and coordinate with hosts as needed. Hosts are responsible for tracking their own registrations and communicating with their participants, but Connections will post on the website when a host notifies us that a game or demo has reached maximum capacity.

2. Before the end of the conference, hosts let us know how many people participated in each game or demonstration so we can measure interest for future events (via a short Google form).



PRESENTATIONS: If you missed our call for presentations earlier this year, we will continue to accept proposals until June 26: https://forms.gle/5XfnVbDvNYQYXdme9



Please note that the links above are Google Forms, which do not always work on some military networks. We recommend that you try from home if you run into problems connecting at work.

We hope you will be able to join us this year for our grand experiment in online gathering. Our mission to advance and preserve the art, science, and application of wargaming remains our focus, and with your help we can accomplish this even under the present circumstances.



If you have any questions please contact me, Tim Wilkie (timothy.w.wilkie.civ@msc.ndu.edu) and Scott Chambers (scott.m.chambers.civ@msc.ndu.edu).



