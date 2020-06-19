PAXsims

Conflict simulation, peacebuilding, and development

The ICONS Project Endorses Derby House Principles

Leave a comment Posted by on 19/06/2020

I am pleased today to write, as Director of the ICONS Project at the University of Maryland, that we have endorsed the Derby House Principles.

Throughout its 37 year history, ICONS has sought to advance and uphold inclusion and diversity in the academic research setting as well as in our field of simulation and gaming. Half of our Directors have been women, and the composition of our staff has normally been around 50-60% female as well. The Project has always striven to provide a safe, inclusive, and welcoming work environment for all – regardless of race, gender, creed, or orientation. We, like the vast majority of organizations in the academic and national security space, can and should do more to promote diversity in our ranks, and the advancement of women, minorities, and people of color in our profession. It is with this intent that we wholeheartedly endorse the Derby House Principles, and recommit ourselves to the goals they advance.

Devin Ellis

simulation and gaming news

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: