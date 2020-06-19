PAXsims

Conflict simulation, peacebuilding, and development

Dstl embraces the Derby House Principles

Leave a comment Posted by on 19/06/2020

We are extremely pleased to announce that the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) has officially endorsed the Derby House Principles on diversity and inclusion in professional wargaming.

Dstl is the UK’s leading government agency in applying science and technology (S&T) to the defence and security of the United Kingdom. They are also a globally-recognized centre of wargaming expertise.

simulation and gaming news

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: