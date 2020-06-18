PAXsims

Conflict simulation, peacebuilding, and development

Latest endorsements of the Derby House Principles

Posted by on 18/06/2020

We are pleased to report that four more organizations and companies have endorsed the Derby House Principles on diversity and inclusion in professional (war)gaming:

If your organization would like to join us in making serious gaming more tolerant and inclusive, drop us a line.

One response to “Latest endorsements of the Derby House Principles

  1. Tracy Johnson 18/06/2020 at 9:58 am

    For stonepaperscissors, the following cartoon was in the newspaper beginning this month. With permission, they can use it for the Briton’s megagame banner.

    https://www.bizarro.com/blog/2020/6/1/rock-around-the-clock

    (You may ignore the artist’s commentary, since stonepaperscissors is in the U.K.)

