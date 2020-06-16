PAXsims

Conflict simulation, peacebuilding, and development

“Soviet Threat Series” US Army FM 100-2

Leave a comment Posted by on 16/06/2020

“These field manuals serve as the definitive source of unclassified information on Soviet ground forces and their interaction with other services in combined arms warfare.”

FM 100-2-1

FM 100-2-1: The Soviet Army: Operations and Tactics (Jul ‘84)

FM 100-2-2: The Soviet Army: Specialized Warfare and Rear Area Support (Jul ‘84)

FM 100-2-3: The Soviet Army: Troops, Organization, and Equipment (Jul ‘91)

simulation and gaming news

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: