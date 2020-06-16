PAXsims

Conflict simulation, peacebuilding, and development

Soviet cold war era military dictionaries

Leave a comment Posted by on 16/06/2020

These dictionaries might be useful to people interested in soviet thinking about war and the evolution of Russian military thinking. All are available online.

“Russian Military Dictionary”, US War Department TM 30-544, 1945

“Glossary of Soviet Military Terminology”, US Army TM 30-544, 1955

“Glossary of Soviet Military And Related Abbreviations” US Army TM 30-546, 1957

Dictionary of Basic Military Terms, #9 in the Soviet Military Thought Series, (translated by USAF), Moscow 1965

simulation and gaming news

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: