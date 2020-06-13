PAXsims

Conflict simulation, peacebuilding, and development

1960’s War Gaming Symposia query

2 Comments Posted by on 13/06/2020

In the early 60’s the Washington Operations Research Council ran and published proceedings of at least two War Gaming Symposia. A few of these survive as hard copies in libraries, for example see
https://www.worldcat.org/search?q=%22war+gaming+symposium%22&qt=results_page

Does anyone know of any online electronic copies? And, how many symposia were run? Thanks.

simulation and gaming news

2 responses to “1960’s War Gaming Symposia query

  1. Ed Kaplan 13/06/2020 at 1:05 pm

    It looks like the 1968 and 1970 iterations are available in the Internet Archive. https://archive.org/search.php?query=war%20gaming%20symposium

  2. aaronndu@comcast.net 13/06/2020 at 12:57 pm

    Disregard; that won’t do it. It just got me to a review of one of the publications.

