Two recent wargaming podcasts

A couple of recent podcasts may be of interest to PAXsims readers.

At Controversy and Clarity (the official podcast of the Warfighting Society), Eric Walters discusses the value of wargaming:

• Wargames and the different ways to define them

• The trouble with the term “games”

• How Eric got into wargaming

• How wargaming led Eric to study all kinds of military history

• Eric’s thoughts on wargames as teaching tools for grade schoolers

• The many benefits of wargaming

• How wargames and reading helped Eric understand “the why” of doctrine, enemy tactics and organizations, and maneuver warfare

• How we should be wary of using games as a means of evaluating Marines as combat leaders

• Eric’s reaction to the explosion of interest in and acceptance of wargames in the Department of Defense

• Some recent wargame developments in the Army and Marine Corps

• Eric’s thoughts on General Berger’s focus on wargaming

• Eric’s experiences running wargames in the fleet as a company-grade officer

• How well the Marine Corps taught decision-making during Eric’s time as a young officer

• On the power of being supported by your superiors

• Eric’s thoughts on professional military education (PME) and what “professional” means to him

• What good PME looks like

• The need for one-on-one coaching in PME with accomplished masters

• The dangers of self-directed PME

• The need for study in the absence of experience

• The role formal schools should play in PME

• Eric’s thoughts on “lifelong learning”

• The coaches Eric has had over his career and life

• The value of belonging to a community of practice

• American Military University’s influence on Eric

• How decision games help build trust

• Eric’s approach to building PME programs while on active duty and the results of those programs

• What is critical thinking?

• Some critical thinking models and resources that Eric uses

• The relationship between decision games and critical thinking

• Eric’s admonition to Marines to remain relevant and take a long view of future threats

Meanwhile, at the CNA Talks podcast (episode 63), Samantha Hay and Cate Lea discuss wargaming too.

On this episode of CNA Talks Samantha Hay, CNA’s newest wargamer, sits down with Cate Lea, CNA’s most experienced wargamer. They discuss the process of designing a wargame and CNA’s role in the broader wargaming community.



Catherine Lea directs CNA gaming efforts on Asia-Pacific operations and U.S. installation support. She is an expert on Japanese security policy and U.S. base politics in Japan. Her field work at CNA includes assignments at Amphibious Group Two, U.S. Fleet Forces, and three years in Yokohama, Japan, providing analytical support to U.S. Navy commands.



Samantha Hay is a research analyst with CNA’s Operational Warfighting Division. Prior to joining CNA, Samantha served as a senior research analyst with the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), where she analyzed US security assistance efforts in Afghanistan.