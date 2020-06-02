PAXsims

Wargaming positions at the US Naval War College

The US Naval War College “anticipates multiple full-time faculty openings in the War Gaming Department of the Center for Naval Warfare Studies.”

The Department seeks candidates with credible academic achievements or practical experience in any of the following areas: military analysis and planning; leading teams in planning and executing analytic events; operations analysis and research; data science and analysis; and academic or hands-on experience with wargaming.

Essential qualifications include a master’s degree and experience in one or more of the following: the Navy Planning Process, Joint Operation Planning Process, conducting military analysis, operations research analysis, data science and/or analysis, or directly related wargaming experience.

Desired qualifications include: direct military experience; experience in cyber or space mission analysis and planning, strategy, or operations; completion of Joint Professional Military Education Phase I; a Ph.D. or other earned doctorate; and a proven record in project management and research leadership.

Candidates must be U.S. citizens capable of obtaining a Department of Defense security clearance at the TOP SECRET/SCI level. 

This is a open continuous announcement, with applications being considered now through to 1 September 2020 (or until filled, if earlier). Full details here.

