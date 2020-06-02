Connections US/Global 2020 update

In response to the global pandemic, this year’s Connections US interdisciplinary wargaming conference will be held on 10-14 August 2020 as a 100% virtual/online conference and as a truly Global Connections, with hours convenient for participants from the west coast of the US and Canada through the UK and Europe.

Content will include a keynote by, former deputy secretary of defense Mr. Robert Work, seminars, speaker panels, and working groups on subjects from wargaming pandemics, AI in wargaming, wargaming and innovation, wargaming and education and more. Online wargame demos, play-throughs and labs will also be available.

To learn more go to https://connections-wargaming.com/.