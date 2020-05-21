GUWS: Pigeon on the Psychology of Effective Game Design

The Georgetown University Wargames Society will be hosting a virtual presentation by James “Pigeon” Fielder on the psychology of effective game design on June 8.

In this talk, Dr. James “Pigeon” Fielder of Colorado State University will discuss why good games tap the minds and emotions of players. Drawing from interdisciplinary literature, Pigeon will delve into the gaming symbolism from board games to sports and how games transform into rituals inside which play becomes real to the participants.

Zoom information will be sent to participants from our GUWS email no later than 72 hours before the event!

Speaker Bio

Dr. James “Pigeon” Fielder joined Colorado State University in 2019 as an Adjunct Professor after retiring from the U.S. Air Force as a Lieutenant Colonel and Associate Professor of Political Science at the U.S. Air Force Academy. He is also the founder and president of Liminal Operations, LLC, a corporate wargaming consultancy. Pigeon researches interpersonal trust and emergent political processes through tabletop, live-action, and online gaming as natural experiments. He also has over two decades of experience designing, executing, and assessing training exercises and wargames, from small-group tabletop discussions to multi-day exercises engaging 5,000+ participants.