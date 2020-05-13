PAXsims

Conflict simulation, peacebuilding, and development

Simulation & Gaming (June 2020)

Posted by on 13/05/2020

The latest issue of Simulation & Gaming 51, 3 (June 2020) is now available.

Editorial

  • Embedded and Guiding Cues: The Role of the Designer and Facilitator in Simulation and Gaming
    • Timothy C. Clapper

Articles

  • Developing a Model of Video Game Play: Motivations, Satisfactions, and Continuance Intentions
    • Brady Patzer, Barbara Chaparro, and Joseph R. Keebler
  • Exploring the Relationships Among Middle School Students’ Peer Interactions, Task Efficiency, and Learning Engagement in Game-Based Learning
    • Jewoong Moon and Fengfeng Ke
  • The Acquisition of 21st-Century Skills Through Video Games: Minecraft Design Process Models and Their Web of Class Roles
    • Katherine J. E. Hewett, Guang Zeng, and Bethanie C. Pletcher
  • Side Effects May Include Fun: Pre- and Post-Market Surveillance of the GridlockED Serious Game
    • Stephen J. Hale, Sonja Wakeling, J. Bruce Blain, Alim Pardhan, Shawn Mondoux, and Teresa M. Chan
  • Supporting Dialogue and Analysis on Trade-Offs in Climate Adaptation Research With the Maladaptation Game
    • Tina-Simone Neset, Sirkku Juhola, Lotten Wiréhn, Janina Käyhkö, Carlo Navarra, Therese Asplund, Erik Glaas, Victoria Wibeck, and Björn-Ola Linnér
