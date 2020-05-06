PAXsims welcomes Brianna Proceviat as associate editor

PAXsims is pleased to announce that Brianna Proceviat has joined our team of associate editors.

Brianna is a junior wargame designer and analyst for the Canadian Joint Warfare Centre. She previously worked as a researcher with Lessons Learned Simulations and Training and Imaginetic during their recent study on serious games for humanitarian training (2020). She holds a Bachelors degree in Political Science from McGill University, where she was once nearly assassinated as President of Brynania and served as Prime Minister during a zombie apocalypse. Her fields of interest include conflict, security, and democracy.