Megagaming emergency response

As readers of PAXsims will know, over the past few years we have run several full day emergency response megagames in Montreal and Ottawa: APOCALYPSE NORTH (simulating a zombie pandemic threat to Quebec and Ontario from south of the border) and ATLANTIC RIM (giant creatures attack Atlantic Canada):

None of these games was meant to be serious, of course—as the after action reports above make clear, we play them for fun. However, the underlying game models can certainly be modified for more serious purposes.

If you would like a copy of my ATLANTIC RIM Design Notes to inspire you in your own megagame design, I’m happy to send them to you in exchange for a donation of any amount to the World Health Organization COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. Just make a donation, then email me with the receipt to receive the design notes (pdf). I’m happy to provide tips on adapting the game approach for your needs too.

Please note that the Design Notes were not written for an external audience. Instead, this was our internal reference document. As a result, they do not include all game mechanics nor game materials (such as the maps, science quests, or hospital displays) you require to run a game. They probably still contain a few typos too! Still, at 51 pages long there is quite a bit there to inspire you.

For other inspiration, check out the Jim Wallman’s games at Stone Paper Scissors. The APOCALYPSE NORTH series were modifications of his original URBAN NIGHTMARE megagame, which he has since updated. His GREEN AND PLEASANT LAND national resilience megagame (which he ran at Connections UK 2018) is also very relevant.

Finally, see our ever-growing PAXsims COVID-19 serious gaming resources page.

1.0 GENERAL INTRODUCTION

1.1 Scenario

1.2 Key Game Components and Concepts

1.3 Key Roles and Challenges

2.0 GAME SEQUENCE

2.1 Schedule

2.2 Sequence

3.0 KAIJU

4.0 MOVEMENT, RESILIENCE, AND SPECIAL ACTIONS

4.1 Impediments

4.2 Aircraft

4.3 Transporting Units

4.4 Submarines

5.0 REPORTS, SEARCH, AND DETECTION

5.1 Rumours

6.0 INCIDENTS

6.1 Damage

6.2 Resolving Incidents

6.3 Fires

7.0 COMBAT

7. 1 Collateral Damage

8.0 CASUALTIES AND MEDICAL TREATMENT

8.1 Transporting casualties

8.2 Treating casualties

8.3 Autopsies

9.0 CORPORATION(S)

9.1 The Irving Group

9.2 Maritime Commerce

9.3 Oil Platforms

9.4 Stock Market

10.0 UTILITIES AND ELECTRICAL DISTRIBUTION

10.1 Electrical Generation and Distribution

10.2 Electrical Generation Facilities

10.3 Regional Electrical Demand

11.0 DIPLOMACY

11.1 Territorial Waters and Exclusive Economic Zone

12.0 SCIENCE

12.1 Science Teams

12.2 Scientific Samples

13.0 MOBILIZATION AND REINFORCEMENTS

13.1 Deploying to the Crisis Zone

13.3 SAR and Training Units

13.3 Foreign Forces

14.0 PANIC

APPENDIX A: KAIJU

APPENDIX B: UNITS

APPENDIX C: SCENARIO SET-UP