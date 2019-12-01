PAXsims

Conflict simulation, peacebuilding, and development

Connections US Wargaming Conference 2019 Proceedings

Leave a comment Posted by on 01/12/2019

 connections-usa-2019-conference-report_final.jpg

The Proceedings of the 2019 Connections US Wargaming Conference is now available thanks to Mark Leno, Wargame Analyst, Department of Strategic Wargaming at the US Army War College.

conferences, simulation and gaming news, simulation and gaming publications

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: