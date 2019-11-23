PAXsims

Conflict simulation, peacebuilding, and development

How wargames work and their importance by Paul Vebber

Leave a comment Posted by on 23/11/2019

Listen to Paul Vebber, assistant director of wargaming and future warfare research at Naval Undersea Warfare Center Headquarters, discussing how wargames work and their importance to the Warfare Centers, Naval Sea Systems Command and the Navy:

simulation and gaming news

