PAXsims

Conflict simulation, peacebuilding, and development

New wargaming book hits the shelves

Leave a comment Posted by on 14/11/2019

It’s been a good year for wargaming books.

First was Matt Caffrey’s “On Wargaming: How Wargames Have Shaped History and How They May Shape the Future” available as a free download from the US Navy College Press at:
https://digital-commons.usnwc.edu/newport-papers/43/

Now we have from the other side of the Atlantic Graham Longley-Brown’s
“Successful Professional Wargames; A Practitioner’s Handbook”
Published by the History of Wargaming Project at
http://www.wargaming.co/professional/details/professionalhandbook.htm
( I believe there’s a Kindle version available on Amazon ).

simulation and gaming news

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: