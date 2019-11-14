New wargaming book hits the shelves

It’s been a good year for wargaming books.

First was Matt Caffrey’s “On Wargaming: How Wargames Have Shaped History and How They May Shape the Future” available as a free download from the US Navy College Press at:

https://digital-commons.usnwc.edu/newport-papers/43/

Now we have from the other side of the Atlantic Graham Longley-Brown’s

“Successful Professional Wargames; A Practitioner’s Handbook”

Published by the History of Wargaming Project at

http://www.wargaming.co/professional/details/professionalhandbook.htm

( I believe there’s a Kindle version available on Amazon ).