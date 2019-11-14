PAXsims

Conflict simulation, peacebuilding, and development

Low-Tech War Games Inform High-Tech Decisions

Leave a comment Posted by on 14/11/2019

Interesting program using wargaming to educate engineers, scientists, and logisticians in the realities of operational planning to increase their ability to meet the US Navy’s strategic goals. See the report at:
https://www.navy.mil/submit/display.asp?story_id=111395

simulation and gaming news

