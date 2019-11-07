The Future of Wargaming working group report

PAXsims is pleased to provide more of the impressive work done at the Connections 2019 (US) professional wargaming conference. Many thanks to Ed McGrady for passing this on for wider distribution.

At Connections 2019 we held a working group (WG2) to explore the future of wargaming. We approached the problem several different ways. First, several members of the working group contributed fictional stories describing what gaming might look like in the future. Second, we had baselining briefs on future technologies, including virtual and alternate reality technologies and artificial intelligence. Finally, we did a scenario planning exercise with the working group attendees at the conference. This process resulted in a wide-range of different ways to think about, and predict, the future of gaming.

The working group was co-chaired by Mike Ottenberg and Ed McGrady, with stories contributed by Sebastian J. Bae, Michael Bond, Col. Matt Caffrey (Ret.), Dr. Stephen Downes-Martin, Dr. ED McGrady, and Dr. Jeremy Sepinsky.