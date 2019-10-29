PAXsims

Conflict simulation, peacebuilding, and development

PAXsims reader survey 2019

Posted by on 29/10/2019

A few years ago we conducted a survey of PAXsims readers to see who you are (or, rather, were). It seems about time to conduct another one, so— without further ado—here it is: the 2019 PAXsims reader survey.

 

 

2 responses to “PAXsims reader survey 2019

  1. Rex Brynen 29/10/2019 at 11:05 am

    Craig–Thanks for letting us know. I’ll mention that when we post a reminder next week.

  2. CRAIG JOHNSON 29/10/2019 at 11:03 am

    When this was presented in my email — via wordpress—it was links to individual questions….abominable presentation….when I went to comments to say something about how counterproductive that was—a full page with nice voting widgets was presented–ideal!….Something about how this goes out to those interested in the email needs to be reviewed—that presentation put me off so much I wanted to comment about it—but you had something good. Something about sharing link to the Good page, vs. presenting something awful in an email….someone should look into that —it’s a disservice to your mission.

