Little Wars TV: Ideas to welcome more women to Wargaming

Little Wars TV has released their second video on woman and wargaming, this time focussing on bringing more women into the hobby. In it, wargamers Amanda Voce, Veronica, and Becky Ensteness offer a number of ideas.

Among the issues they note: the uncomfortable “boys’ club” atmosphere of some gaming spaces, the importance of calling out sexist behaviour, the value of mentoring and creating welcoming paths into the hobby.

If you missed the first one, you can find it here.