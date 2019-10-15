Registration is now open for the CONNECTIONS NORTH professional wargaming/conflict simulation/serious gaming conference, to be held at McGill University in Montréal on Saturday, 15 February 2020.

For details of past conferences, see these reports.

Further details and conference registration via Eventbrite.

CONNECTIONS NORTH is proud to be part of the globalist conspiracy anarcho-syndicalist commune international network of Connections interdisciplinary wargaming conferences.