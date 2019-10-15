ATLANTIC RIM registration now open

Registration is now open for the 2020 McGill megagame—ATLANTIC RIM.

A mysterious meteor shower has struck the Atlantic coast of North America. Many coastal communities, including parts of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland, have been devastated by the resulting tsunami.

Police, fire departments, medical services, municipal workers, public utilities, Canadian Armed Forces personnel, and the Coast Guard are mobilizing to address the emergency. Roads are damaged. The electrical grid has been shattered. Hospitals are overwhelmed. Survivors are fleeing to safety.

Can local, provincial, and federal officials pull together to coordinate an effective response?

Will Atlantic Canada rise to the challenge?

And are they prepared for the deadly peril that might now be lurking offshore?…