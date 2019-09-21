Recent simulation and gaming publications, 21 September 2019

PAXsims is pleased to present a selection of recently-published items on simulation and serious gaming. Some of these may not address peacebuilding, conflict, or development issues at all, but have been included because of the broader perspective they offer on games-based education or analysis.

Articles may be gated/paywalled and not accessible without institutional access to the publication they appear in.

John Langreck et al, “Modeling and simulation of future capabilities with an automated computer-aided wargame,” Journal of Defense Modeling and Simulation: Applications, Methodology, Technology (first online 2019).

This article explores the development and application of an automated computer-aided wargame to establish high-level capability requirements and concepts of operations for future Navy unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned underwater vehicles. The Joint Theater Level Simulation-Global Operations serves as the modeling environment, in which a computer-aided exercise models the impact of future intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance assets. Automating wargame simulations permits the replication of a large-scale exercise without the continued investment of support personnel and operating units. The environment enables experimentation that provides force planners with pertinent metrics to inform decision-making.

Alex Jones, “The conceptual analysis of groups and group dynamics of graduate students using a negotiation role-play simulation,” International Journal of Development Work 9, 8 (2019).

Group dynamic is the center of attention of organizations across the world. Employers nowadays are focusing on creating a collaborative culture among employees. This research brings to the forefront a unique analysis highlighting the important of groups, group dynamics and the main characteristics while conducting a negation role-play simulation. The nature of this study is qualitative conducted on graduate students majoring in business studies at the College of Business Administration at the American University of the Emirates in the United Arab Emirates. The findings have shown that group dynamics is an essential component of educating students majoring in business and that role-play simulation plays a significant part in the development of it.

Kathleen Monahan, “Social Work Student Participation in a Mock Disaster: Brief Notes from the Field,” Best Practices in Mental Health 15, 2 (2019).

With the increase in natural disasters and violent incidents across the United States, it is imperative that social work students are educated in how to respond to survivors, family members, and communities with skill-based trauma-responsive knowledge before they enter the field. Preparedness training for these events in the form of mock disasters ensures that institutions and communities are ready for traumatic events that threaten life. Including social work graduate students in mock disasters provides an opportunity for these students to develop skills, competency, and confidence to respond to disasters, as well as to participate in interprofessional collaboration. This article will present the experiences of second year social work graduate students who participated in a mock disaster in a regional hospital/university setting.

Jonas Hermelin et al, “Operationalising resilience for disaster medicine practitioners: capability development through training, simulation and reflection,” Cognition, Technology & Work (2019).

Resilience has in recent decades been introduced as a term describing a new perspective within the domains of disaster management and safety management. Several theoretical interpretations and definitions of the essence of resilience have been proposed, but less work has described how to operationalise resilience and implement the concept within organisations. This case study describes the implementation of a set of general resilience management guidelines for critical infrastructure within a Swedish Regional Medical Command and Control Team. The case study demonstrates how domain-independent guidelines can be contextualised and introduced at an operational level, through a comprehensive capability development programme. It also demonstrates how a set of conceptual and reflective tools consisting of educational, training and exercise sessions of increasing complexity and realism can be used to move from high-level guidelines to practice. The experience from the case study demonstrates the value of combining (1) developmental learning of practitioners’ cognitive skills through resilience-oriented reflection and interaction with dynamic complex open-ended problems; (2) contextualisation of generic guidelines as a basis for operational methodological support in the operational environment; and (3) the use of simulation-based training as part of a capability development programme with increasing complexity and realism across mixed educational, training and exercise sessions. As an actual example of a resilience implementation effort in a disaster medicine management organisation, the study contributes to the body of knowledge regarding how to implement the concept of resilience in operational practice.

From the US Patent Office comes this application from the US Navy (and inventors Jeremy Arias and Chad Klay) for an abstract, hex-based unconventional warfare game.

A board game for simulating unconventional warfare. The board game of the present invention includes hexagonal teritory board pieces, resource production unit markers, and infrastructure markers for representing teritory, resource production units, and infrastructure in an unconventional warfare scenario. The infrastructure markers include (1) base markers that can be placed at intersections of the hexagonal pieces, where each base marker allows a player to collect double resources and build military units; (2)population influence markers that can be placed at the intersections, where each population marker allows the player to collect resources and conduct influence attacks on neighboring infrastructure; and (3)military unit markers that can be placed at the intersections, where each military unit marker allows the player to conduct military attacks on the neighboring infrastructure.

What’s especially unconventional here is applying for a patent—it was my understanding that, generally, you can’t patent game systems.