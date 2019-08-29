PAXsims

Connections NL 2019

Leave a comment Posted by on 29/08/2019

Connections Netherlands 2019 will be held on 28 October 2019, in the Brasserskade MOD Complex (CBK),  Brasserskade 227A/B, 2497 NX Den Haag.

Full details can be found at https://www.connections-netherlands.nl.

