PAXsims

Conflict simulation, peacebuilding, and development

The Beaverton on board gaming

Leave a comment Posted by on 21/08/2019

Today in The Beaverton is a report on a revolutionary new indie board game that’s even more fun to set up than it is to play.

The_Beaverton_logo

Beaverton.png

(Yes, this is satire)

simulation and gaming news

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: