This War of Mine free at Epic Games

Leave a comment Posted by on 26/07/2019

This War of Mine, the game of civilian survival during civil war, is available free from Epic Games until August 2.

James Sterrett reviewed the game for PAXsims back in November 2014, calling it “remarkably successful at being an engrossing game that involves violence yet avoids making the situation seem remotely appealing” and “my current pick for the best game of 2014.”

 

