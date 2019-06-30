PAXsims

Connections US 2019 reminder

This is a reminder that the Connections US 2019 professional wargaming conference will be held at the US Army Heritage and Education Center (Carlisle, PA) on 13-16 August.

To see what to expect, see our PAXsims report on last year’s conference.

