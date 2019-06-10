“The Day My Life Froze”: Urban Refugees in the Humanitarian System (Ottawa, July 6-7)

‘The Day My Life Froze’: Urban Refugees in the Humanitarian System is a two-day professional development course by Lessons Learned Simulations and Training, structured around an intensive in-class educational simulation. It is being offered in Ottawa for free on 6-7 July 2019.

Participants learn to map the goals and motivations of a wide range of stakeholders in humanitarian crises. You will explore the social, political, and economic dynamics which arise from the interplay between these stakeholders. The course acts as a bridge between cutting-edge academic theory, critical “red teaming” approaches, and humanitarian practice. In completing this course, participants will be able to… Demonstrate an understanding of the social and political dynamics of urban refugee response scenarios and the systems which underlie those dynamics.

Map motivations and goals of multiple stakeholders in urban refugee response, including those of refugees.

Describe and predict possible breakdowns in humanitarian response by discussing past examples.

Critically but constructively engage with humanitarian work in general and their own work in particular, in order to improve the quality of humanitarian intervention.

Communicate possible motivations and goals of people experiencing displacement, and contrast them with humanitarian assumptions.

For further details, see the Lessons Learned website.