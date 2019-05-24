KCL: Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Reader in War Studies (wargaming) wanted

The Department of War Studies at King’s College London is seeking a Senior Lecturer or Reader in War Studies (Wargaming):

The Department is seeking to appoint a Senior Lecturer/Reader in War Studies (Wargaming). In addition to possessing expertise in the field of wargaming, the post holder will be expected to teach and research broadly in War Studies and in particular to contribute to the delivery of modules, both core and optional, at undergraduate and taught post-graduate levels. They will also contribute to the supervision of doctoral students and undertake appropriate administrative duties.

The successful candidate will be expected to have a strong record of research and teaching within the sphere of wargaming/conflict simulation. They will be expected to promote actively the academic study and employment of wargaming within the department and across relevant professional networks externally, including the armed forces. In addition, they will be expected to maintain high quality research and publication and to seek out and bid for relevant academic research funding.

Applications are sought from candidates with a PhD and a strong research and teaching profile from within any relevant area within the broad remit of war studies. The Department welcomes applications from candidates from any disciplinary background, including mixed methods and quantitative approaches. The Department is also open to strong applications from promising, but more junior scholars, but whose current experience may not put them in the Senior Lecturer range.