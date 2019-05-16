PAXsims

Back from Glasgow

Leave a comment Posted by on 16/05/2019

I returned yesterday from a brief, but very productive, trip to Glasgow. The visit took place under the auspices of a cooperation agreement between McGill University and the University of Glasgow, supported by an EU Erasmus+ grant.

Much of my visit revolved around (war)gaming, and in response to several requests I’m posting (pdf) copies of my presentation slides here:

We also played a game of A Reckoning of Vultures, the coup-plotting game included in the Matrix Game Construction Kit.

I’m grateful for the extraordinary hospitality shown by Prof. Beatrice Heuser and her colleagues in the Scottish Centre for War Studies and the School of Social and Political Sciences. I look forward to future collaboration!

 

simulation and gaming news

