Matt Caffrey’s “On Wargaming” available as free download

Leave a comment Posted by on 12/04/2019

Matt Caffrey’s long-awaited book On Wargaming: How Wargames Have Shaped History and How They May Shape the Future is now available from the US Naval War College Press. What’s more, it’s available as a free download.

If you want a hard copy, that can be purchased from the US Government Bookstore.

