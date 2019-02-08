PAXsims

A happy AFTERSHOCK(s) ending

I’m happy to report that the Great AFTERSHOCK Kerfuffle has now been suitably resolved.

Stephen Buonocore of Stronghold Games and I have spoken and discussed the issue. He has offered a name change/modification, which will settle the issue and make both of us happy. Neither of us want to see any harm done to the other, and we are pleased that the situation has now been resolved.

Also, many thanks to the various folks here at the blog, Facebook, Twitter, BoardGameGeek, and Reddit for various thoughtful comments and suggestions on the issue.

  1. brtrain 08/02/2019 at 12:48 pm

    Well, for once I’m glad to have been wrong…. Cooler heads prevailed.

  2. RockyMountainNavy 08/02/2019 at 4:42 pm

    Cooler heads certainly. Renews my faith in the hobby boardgaming community.

