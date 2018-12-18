King’s Wargaming Network: Yuna Wong on “‘Developing an Academic Discipline of Wargaming” (16 January)

The second lecture of the King’s Wargaming Network will feature Dr Yuna Wong (RAND) on ‘Developing an Academic Discipline of Wargaming: Pathways, Possibilities and Pitfalls’. The event will be held on 16 January 2019 from 18:00 to 19:30 at Bush House Lecture Theatre 1 at King’s College London, and live streamed via the King’s Wargaming Network YouTube channel, kclwargaming.

Dr Yuna Huh Wong is a policy researcher whose work includes wargaming human-machine collaboration and manned-unmanned teaming in the Third Offset; surveying wargaming tools and approaches in support of Marine Corps wargaming; Army satellite bandwidth demand to support training; developing capacity metrics for Marine Corps wargaming; and developing scenarios using future trends for the Air Force. She is also a professor at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. In this public lecture, Dr Yuna Wong (RAND) discusses how we can build an integrated, globally-recognised academic field in which knowledge about wargaming may be produced, preserved, and transmitted. She addresses the questions: Why do we need an academic discipline of wargaming? What concrete steps can we take in the short and medium terms to establish such a discipline? What obstacles might we face in this endeavour?

In the meantime, if you missed Peter Perla’s inaugural lecture at KCL earlier this month, it is now available on YouTube.