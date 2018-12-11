PAXsims

Conflict simulation, peacebuilding, and development

Simulation & Gaming (December 2018)

Leave a comment Posted by on 11/12/2018

sgbarThe latest edition of Simulation & Gaming 49, 6 (December 2018) is now available.

Editorial
Research Articles

Theoretical Article

Simulation Ready to Use
simulation and gaming journals

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: