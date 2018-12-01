PAXsims

Conflict simulation, peacebuilding, and development

They’re baaaaack! AFTERSHOCK and MaGCK at The Game Crafter

Posted by on 01/12/2018
2b099be11c4b8630184929922ec77d93db5e8219.jpeg

AFTERSHOCK: A Humanitarian Crisis Game.

Having been unavailable for a few weeks, we are happy to report that The Game Crafter has new supplies of game pieces in stock and it is once again possible to order AFTERSHOCK and the Matrix Game Construction Kit.

Get yours while they last!

IMG_1366.jpeg

The ISIS  CRISIS scenario from the Matrix Game Construction Kit.

 

simulation and gaming news

