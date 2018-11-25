We Are Coming, Nineveh! game development update

Lately we have had a chance to run more playtest games of We Are Coming Nineveh, the tactical/operational-level wargame of the 2017 Mosul campaign being developed by Juliette Le Ménahèze, Harrison Brewer, Brian Train, and myself for Nuts! Publishing. It’s all coming along nicely, and feedback has been very positive indeed.

The (area movement) map and (block-based) combat system are working very well: they are fast and intuitive, and nicely model the tempo of the actual campaign. Consequently, most of our recent tweaks involve Capability cards and Event cards.

The former represent what it is each side chooses to bring to the fight, above and beyond their core units. In the case of Daesh (ISIS), this includes such things as:

arms caches

IED factories

a media production centre

mortars

snipers

technicals

makeshift drones

tunnel networks and “stay behind” forces

primitive chemical weapons

“mouseholes” and fortifications

additional Improvised Explosive Devices of various sort

human shields

child soldiers

MANPADS

better infantry training

local spy networks

smuggling networks

As for the Iraqi security Forces, they can call upon (amongst other things):

additional military units (16th Infantry Division, Popular Mobilization Forces)

Coalition air and artillery support, as well as UAVs (drones) and forward observers

Coalition training

Iranian advisors

Iraqi air and artillery support

HUMINT (human intelligence)

SIGINT (signals intelligence)

enhanced EOD (explosive ordnance disposal) capability

additional ISR (intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance) assets

tighter Rules of Engagement (to reduce collateral damage)

expanded humanitarian assistance operations

field hospital

improved logistics

improved coordination

airmobile and river-crossing operations

Each side is given 30 points to spend on such capabilities before the game starts, and they can tailor their expenditure to suit their campaign plan and preferred tactics. This dramatically enhances the replay value of We Are Coming, Nineveh!, since every game can be very different depending on how Daesh has chosen to defend its positions and what assets and capabilities the Iraqi side chooses to deploy.

The Event cards are triggered by dice tolls during ground combat. Some generate collateral damage, especially when fighting is taking place in the densely-packed Old City. Some reflect the challenges of military operations in urban terrain: troops might get lost, pause to recover casualties, encountered unexploded ordnance, or have other encounters. Others present various tactical vignettes. Do you risk accepting the surrender of Daesh fighters, knowing there might be a suicide bomber amongst them? Do you open fire on the vehicle travelling towards your checkpoint? Does an officer risk death to rescue a child caught in the crossfire? Finally, still other cards reward success or capabilities—if the ISF has invested in improved coordination, for example, they’ll encounter fewer problems when Iraqi Army, Interior Ministry, or Counter Terrorism Service (“Golden Division”) forces attempt joint operations.

Victory is determined by three metrics: the time it takes to liberate Mosul, the casualties taken by the ISF, and the collateral damage (both physical and political) inflicted on the city. At the start of the game, each side secretly nominates the metric that it wishes to emphasize in its political messaging. We have also built in a system of narrative description, allowing players to gauge their progress against the real military campaign.

We hope to have the main game finalized by the end of December, at which point we will deliver it to Nuts! for further development We are also developing a solitaire system to allow solo play, but that will take a few months more of work. Keep your eye on PAXsims for further details!

