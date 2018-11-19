PAXsims

Conflict simulation, peacebuilding, and development

Stephen Downes-Martin joins PAXsims as associate editor

1 Comment Posted by on 19/11/2018

I am pleased to announce that Dr. Stephen Downes-Martin is joining PAXsims as one of our associate editors.

Stephen Downes-Martin.jpegDr Stephen Downes-Martin is a Research Fellow at the US Naval War College and is an independent scholar researching theory and practice of wargaming and other methods to support decision makers at the strategic, operational and tactical levels of warfare and business. A research focus is “Puppet Mastery”, how to manipulate such methods to deceive decision makers, how decision makers misuse such methods to deceive themselves, how to detect such attempts and protect decision makers from them. He has a PhD in relativistic quantum field theory from London University, a Master of Advanced Studies in Mathematics from Cambridge University, and a Masters (with Distinction) in National Security and Strategic Studies from the Naval War College. His full bio, publications list and downloads are available here.

Stephen has been tireless in encouraging, supporting, and sometimes lambasting the wargaming community to pay great attention to sponsor-designer relations, player dynamics, game analysis, and methodology more generally. He has been instrumental in several recent major collaborative projects, including the 2017 MORS working group report on the validity and utility of wargaming, a Connections Game Lab report on “How can we credibly wargame cyber at an unclassified level?” (2018), another Game Lab report on “How can we avoid risky and dishonesty shifts in seminar wargames?“(2018), and a truly epic Connections working group report on in-stride adjudication (2018). Stephen will also be one of the featured speakers at the February 2019 Connections North interdisciplinary wargaming conference in Montreal. We’re pleased to have him on board.

simulation and gaming news

One response to “Stephen Downes-Martin joins PAXsims as associate editor

  1. Patrick Ruestchmann 20/11/2018 at 2:16 am

    Brillant! especially on the misuse and pitfalls of the wargaming tools (see https://paxsims.wordpress.com/2018/08/13/how-can-we-avoid-risky-and-dishonesty-shifts-in-seminar-wargames/).

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: