McGill megagame 2019: APOCALYPSE NORTH

On 17 February 2019, PAXsims will be running its fourth annual megagame at McGill University: APOCALYPSE NORTH—a game of emergency response, national survival, and federal-provincial politics during a zombie armageddon.

The United States is descending into chaos as it is overrun by mindless undead abominations. Can the federal government, provinces, and municipal officials mobilize and coordinate the necessary resources to save Canada from the murderous zombie menace from the south?

Approximately one hundred participants will assume the roles of federal and provincial politicians, the Canadian Armed Forces, the RCMP, Canadian Border Services Agency, the Coast Guard, Public Health Agency of Canada, the Ontario Provincial Police, the Sûreté du Québec, local mayors, police and fire chiefs, hospital officials, scientists, First Nations and community leaders, the media—and even local franchisees of a national doughnut chain.

Tickets for the event may be purchased via Eventbrite. APOCALYPSE NORTH can also be found on Facebook here.

As with all McGill megagames, we’re playing this for fun. Nevertheless, the emergency preparedness aspects of the game will be quite realistic, combining elements of a refugee crisis with pandemic response, national defence, and public safety. Grrr arghhh, eh?

For details of the New World Order 2035 megagame held at McGill in February 2016, check out the reports at PAXsims, as well as this article published in the McGill International Review. For the WAR IN BINNI megagame held at McGill in February 2017, see this PAXsims report. For the DIRE STRAITS megagame held in 2018, you’ll find a report here.