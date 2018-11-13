CONNECTIONS NORTH 2019

Registration is now open for the CONNECTIONS NORTH interdisciplinary wargaming conference, to be held at McGill University in Montréal on Saturday, 16 February 2019. The conference is intended for national security professionals, academics and educators, humanitarian and development workers, diplomats, community activists, game designers, and others interested in conflict simulation and serious gaming.

This announcement is also a call for presentations for the conference. Proposals should be sent to the conference organizer, Rex Brynen.

Further details on CONNECTIONS NORTH are available at the link above. The conference Facebook page can be found here. The following day (February 17) we will also be holding the annual McGill megagame, APOCALYPSE NORTH.

For details of the 2018 CONNECTIONS NORTH conference, see the report at PAXsims.