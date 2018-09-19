PAXsims

Conflict simulation, peacebuilding, and development

Wargame Designers Series: Peter Perla

2 Comments Posted by on 19/09/2018

As part of their Wargame Designers Series, Columbia Games interviews Peter Perla (author of the seminal Art of Wargaming).

simulation and gaming news

2 responses to “Wargame Designers Series: Peter Perla

  1. brtrain 19/09/2018 at 2:59 pm

    Peter is a treasure.
    Now that he is retired from DoD distractions, I can’t wait to see what designs he will come up with!

  2. RockyMountainNavy 19/09/2018 at 7:11 pm

    Arguably as great – if not greater – an influence on professional war gaming than Jim Dunnigan.

