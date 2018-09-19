PAXsims

Conflict simulation, peacebuilding, and development

Reminder: Ottawa workshop on serious games for policy analysis (November 22-23)

Here is a reminder that on November 22-23 I will be conducting a two day professional development workshop on serious games for policy analysis and capacity-building in Ottawa. The course will provide an overview of how games might enhance foresight, innovation, and policy-development, and will include an introduction to various game approaches, design, and facilitation techniques.

Notice - NPSIA-PT&amp;D's Practical Certificate in Serious Games for Policy Analysis and Capacity-Building workshop - Nov 2018

You will find further details and registration information at the link here.

