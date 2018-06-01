Connections UK conference registration now open

The Connections UK 2018 conference for wargaming professionals will be held at King’s College London on Tuesday 4 – Thursday 6 September.

Registration is open. Go to the KCL eStore website and register now! Registration closes on Friday 24 August.

Purpose. The purpose of Connections UK is to advance and sustain the art, science and application of wargaming. We help to achieve this by bringing the wargaming community together to share best practice and network. Responding to your feedback, this year we will go into greater depth than previously, with more “how to” rather than “we did this…”

Duration. The conference will last three days. Tuesday 4 September will feature a concurrent megagame and a day-long Introduction to Wargaming Course for newcomers. This is an ‘either/or’ choice, although you simply sign up for Day 1 when you register. The main conference is on Wednesday 5 and Thursday 6 September. You can pay separately for Day 1 and Days 2 & 3—see below.

Programme. The latest programme is available on the Connections UK web site at http://professionalwargaming.co.uk/ Events and plenary topics include:

Key note address by Volko Ruhnke: Wargames and systems thinking.

Megagame.

Introduction to Wargaming Course.

Wargame design plenary: Dilemmas and trade-offs in wargame design. Game design as a form of journalism. Working within design constraints.

Wargame development plenary: Developing the KCL Crisis Simulation. Developing an Arctic High North nested games family. Model calibration.

Wargame execution plenary: Play as pedagogy. Business wargaming case study: ‘Cheese, butter & milk powder.’ Empowering Defense wargaming through automation.

Wargaming validation plenary: Selecting, playing and assessing a COTS wargame (A Distant Plain). Wargaming and reality: a case study of the Ukraine conflict 2014 – present.

Wargame refinement plenary: Creating and sharing best practice. Lessons learned from recent MOD wargames.

Analysis plenary: US/DoD analysis: best and worst practice. Designing analytical wargames with a view to successful data capture, management and analysis. In the eye of the beholder? Cognitive challenges in wargame analysis. SPECULAR STRIKE experimentation analysis.

Games fair: two sessions, as usual.

Facilitation workshop: a hands-on breakout session.

Automation tools: stands and demonstrations.

Cost. Costs are unchanged from last year (and the year before!). Connections UK is non-profit; it is a service to the wargaming community. Charges are as small as possible, sufficient to cover food, venue hire and whatever minimal administration is required. All food and refreshments are included. The Introduction to Wargaming/megagame day has been costed separately from the main conference days:

Introduction to Wargaming/megagame: £60.

Main Days: £135.

Location. The location will be Kings College London Strand Campus. Directions are on the KCL eStore web site at the ‘Location’ tab.

Accommodation. Finding accommodation is an individual’s responsibility, but there are two Connections UK-specific deals to be aware of. The Strand Palace offers reduced rates for Connections UK delegates (£150 per night depending on room type), and KCL has cheap and cheerful student accommodation available (£59 per night). Details and links are on the KCL eStore web site at the “More Info” tab, and don’t forget to quote “King’s College London” when booking.

Points of contact and further information. Consult the Connections UK website http://www.professionalwargaming.co.uk/ for programme updates and contents of former conferences (it is a wonderful resource). Please send general questions to graham@lbsconsultancy.co.uk and detailed queries concerning registration or administration to Bisi Olulode at olabisi.olulode@kcl.ac.uk

Privacy. As a non-profit, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) does not affect us that much. There is a privacy statement on the home page of the Connections UK website.