PAXsims

Conflict simulation, peacebuilding, and development

Military Operations Research Society 86th symposium

1 Comment Posted by on 25/01/2018

The 86th annual symposium of the Military Operations Research Society will take place on 18-21 June 2018 at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California:

This year’s sessions will be conducted at the classified and unclassified clearance level with FOUO options.  Corresponding portions of the Symposium are open to U.S. Citizens with or without a clearance and cleared “Five EYES” (FVEY) participants with some restrictions.

The 86th Symposium will include 500+ sessions taking place in 33 Working Groups, 7 Composite groups, Distributed Working Groups, Special Sessions, Demos, Tutorials and CEU Courses over the four-day program.

Take advantage of this unique opportunity at the 86th Symposium to present your work and get valuable feedback from your colleagues across the National Security community.  The submission deadline is 16 February 2018.  MORS Service Sponsors are actively working on conference approvals for the 86th Symposium.

I won’t be there, alas—the clearance procedures and restrictions for FVEY participants are just too much of a hassle—but it is a great place to interact with others in the national security gaming community, as well as to learn about relevant insights from military operations research more broadly.

conferences

One response to “Military Operations Research Society 86th symposium

  1. brtrain 25/01/2018 at 4:17 pm

    Yep, I won’t be there either, though Monterey is a beautiful place.
    CSWExpo in Tempe AZ is the following week and just as interesting.
    Hope they have fun talking to each other.

    YESFORN!

