Connections US 2017 Proceedings

PAXsims is pleased to make available the collected proceedings of the Connections US 2017 wargaming conference—all 342 pages worth (pdf, 12.8MB). You’ll find the Table of Contents below.

Many thanks are due to Stephen Downes-Martin for putting this document together.

The 2018 Connections (US) wargaming conference will be held on 17-20 July at National Defense University in Washington, DC.