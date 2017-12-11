PAXsims is devoted to peace, conflict, humanitarian, and development simulations and serious games for education, training, and policy analysis.
If you wish to be notified when new material is posted here, simply use the RSS feed or "email subscription" features below.
Relevant comments are welcomed.
Recent Posts
- Wargaming positions at Dstl
- MORS: Validity and utility of wargaming
- Matrix Game Construction Kit User Guide
- Duffelblog on “Counterinsurgency”
- Call for Papers: Connections 2018 wargaming conference
- Game design challenges in building a megagame simulation of the Iran-Iraq War
- CATALEXIT matrix game
- Connections NL 2017 AAR
- Wargaming NATO Eastern Flank: asking the right questions
- Syria, lies, and video games: Russian MoD edition
Top Posts
- Wargaming positions at Dstl
- Dstl wargaming trip report (or, I visited Portsdown West and all I got was this lousy mug)
- MORS: Validity and utility of wargaming
- AFTERSHOCK
- Dissecting DIRE STRAITS
- Onward to Victory with Dstl!
- Teaching international relations through popular games, culture and simulations (Part 2)
- About PAXsims
- Matrix Game Construction Kit User Guide
- Review: Matrix Games for Modern Wargaming
Categories
- call for papers
- conferences
- courses
- crowd-sourcing
- forthcoming games and simulations
- job opportunities/positions vacant
- latest links
- methodology
- not-so-serious
- reader survey
- request for proposals
- simulation and game reports
- simulation and game reviews
- simulation and gaming debacles
- simulation and gaming history
- simulation and gaming ideas
- simulation and gaming journals
- simulation and gaming materials
- simulation and gaming miscellany
- simulation and gaming news
- simulation and gaming publications
- simulation and gaming software
Archives
Active Learning in Political Science
- I remember it vividly-ish 12/12/2017
- The Risk Averse Generation 11/12/2017
Defense Linguistic Simulations
- Professional Development, selon Sabin 01/05/2017
- Professional Development, selon Perla 28/04/2017
Games Without Frontiers
- An error has occurred; the feed is probably down. Try again later.
Grog News
- Full Text of TSJ's Article "Firmer Ground" on COIN 15/02/2016
- Anniversary: The Gettysburg Address 19/11/2015
Guns, Dice, Butter
- Guns, Dice, Butter XXV Easter 2016 27/03/2016
- Episode XXV Preview: Adrian Goldsworthy and Others 20/03/2016
History of Wargaming Project
Ludic Futurism
Play the Past
- Victoria 2 : Take the #Canada150 Challenge 02/10/2017
- Notes from the Roman Camp 18/04/2017
Wargaming Connections
PAXsims editors on TwitterMy Tweets
Journals & Periodicals
- Academic Gaming Review
- Battles Magazine
- C3i Magazine
- Eludamos: Journal of Computer Game Culture
- GAME: The Italian Journal of Game Studies
- Games and Culture
- International Journal of Gaming and Computer-Mediated Simulations
- International Journal of Role-Playing
- Sciences du jeu
- Simulation & Gaming
- The Journal of Defense Modeling and Simulation
- Training & Simulation Journal
- Virtual Training & Simulation News
- Well Played
Web Resources: fragile and conflict-affected countries
- Berghof Handbook for Conflict Transformation
- Current Intelligence
- International Alert
- International Peace Institute
- OECD DAC—Conflict and Peace
- OECD DAC—Development Effectiveness in Fragile States
- PRIO (International Peace Research Institute)
- Small Wars Journal
- UN Department of Peacekeeping Operations
- UN Peacekeeping Resource Hub
- UNDP—Crisis Prevention and Recovery
- US Army—Peacekeeping and Stability Operations Institute
- World Bank—Conflict and Development blog
- World Bank—Fragile and Conflict-Affected Countries
- World Bank—World Development Report 2011
Web Resources: games and simulation
- A Force More Powerful—game
- A Horse of Peas
- Acrasian Security Blog
- Active Learning in Political Science
- Against All Odds—game
- Air War College—wargames, simulations, and exercises
- APSA—simulations for teaching political science
- Barnard College—Reacting to the Past
- Best Delegate
- Beyond Intractability—Exercises and Simulations
- BoardGameGeek
- ChangeGamer
- Class Wargames
- Columbia American History Online—classroom simulations
- Community Organizing Toolkit—game
- Connections Australia
- ConSimWorld
- CRISP: Crisis Simulation for Peace
- CUNY Games Network
- Darfur is Dying—game
- Economics Network—classroom experiments and games
- Emergency Capacity Building project — simulation resources
- Federal Consortium for Virtual Worlds
- Fletcher School/Tufts University—SIMULEX
- Game Design Concepts
- Game Theory .net
- Gameful
- Gameology
- Gameology
- Games & Social Networks in Education
- Games for Change
- Games for Educators
- Games for Health
- Games Without Frontiers
- GeoGame
- Giant Battling Robots
- Global Justice Game
- Grog News
- Guns, Dice, Butter
- History of Wargaming Project
- Ian Bogost
- ICT for Peacebuilding
- International Game Developers Association
- International Simulation & Gaming Association
- Journal of Virtual Worlds Research
- Kings College London—Conflict Simulation
- Little Wars
- Ludic Futurism
- Ludology
- Macquarrie University—Middle East politics simulation
- McGill Model UN
- McGill University—Brynania simulation
- Mike Cosgrove—wargame design class
- MIT-Harvard Public Disputes Program—simulation materials
- Model UN Headquarters
- MODSIM World conference
- MORS Wargaming Community of Practice
- MSSV
- MUNmatters
- National Center for Simulation
- National Security Decision-Making Game
- National Security Decision-Making game
- Naval Postgraduate School—MOVES Institute
- NDU—Center for Applied Strategic Learning
- Negotiation-Based Learning
- News Games
- North American Simulation and Gaming Association
- Oil Shockwave Simulation
- Open Simulations Platform
- Pax Warrior
- Peacekeeping the Game
- Pearson Peacekeeping Training Centre—exercises and simulations
- Pervasive Games: Theory and Design
- Play the Past
- Play Think Learn
- Public International Law and Policy Group—Negotiation Simulation Exercises
- Purple Pawn
- Reality is Broken
- Red Team Journal
- SAGSET
- Santa Clara University—Conflict Resolution Simulation
- Serious Games at Work
- Serious Games Institute
- Simulations Interactivity Standards Organization
- Social Impact Games
- Strategikon (French)
- Technoculture, Art, and Games
- Terra Nova (Simulation + Society + Play)
- The Cove: Wargaming
- The Ludologist
- The Open-Ended Machine
- Tiltfactor
- Tom Mouat's wargames page
- Trans-Atlantic Consortium for European Union Studies & Simulations
- UN Association USA—model UNs
- University of Maryland – Laboratory for Computational Cultural Dynamics
- University of Maryland—ICONS Project
- University of Michigan ICS: Arab-Israeli Conflict Simulation
- US Army Combined Arms Center—Military Gaming Blog
- US Army—Modelling and Simulation
- US DoD—Games Developers' Community
- US DoD—Modeling and Simulation Coordination Office
- US DoD—Modeling and Simulation Information Analysis Center
- US Military Academy – Warfighting Simulation Center
- USC—Institute for Creative Technologies
- USIP—Training and Education Center
- Virtual Peace
- Virtual Worlds Research Consortium
- Wargame_[space]
- Wargaming Connection
- Web Grognards
- World Bank—EduTech
- World Peace Game Foundation
- Zones of Influence
Web Resources: games and simulation (commercial)
- Booz Allen Hamilton—wargames and exercises
- BreakAway—serious games
- Brian Train-game designs
- Civic Mirror
- Consequences Consulting—peacekeeping simulation
- ConSimWorld
- Decisive Point
- Defense Linguistics
- Fabulsi—online roleplay simulations
- Fiery Dragon Productions
- GamePolitics
- MCS Group
- MegaGame Makers
- Military Training & Simulation
- mōsbē
- Peacemaker Game
- Persuasive Games
- PlanPolitik
- Potomac Foundation: Hegemon simulation
- RAND Center for Gaming
- Sea Change Simulations
- Serious Games Interactive
- Statecraft
- Strategy and Tactics Press
- Track4
- Two-Stone LLC
- Wikistrat blog
Maybe one day you open one job to foreigners who can help with the OPFOR tasks.
Regards,
Gerson.