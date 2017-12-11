PAXsims

Wargaming positions at Dstl

Posted by on 11/12/2017

The UK Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) is looking for three people to join their wargaming team:

These job opportunities are open to UK nationals only and are not open to candidates who hold a dual nationality. The closing date for applications is Sunday, January 14.

The Dstl wargaming team are a terrific bunch, and do some really great work. You’ll find accounts of my visits there here and here.

(Note: we’re just posting the job opportunities on behalf of Dstl, and cannot respond to queries regarding them.)

 

One response to “Wargaming positions at Dstl

  1. Gerson Monteiro 11/12/2017 at 8:50 am

    Maybe one day you open one job to foreigners who can help with the OPFOR tasks.
    Regards,
    Gerson.

