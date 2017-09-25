PAXsims

US Army War College: Gaming in Education

Posted by on 25/09/2017

On July 22 the US Army War College’s Center for Strategic Leadership hosted a panel discussion on “Gaming in Education,” with a focus on wargaming. You’ll find a video of the event below.

The panel included Peter Perla (CNA), James Lacey (Marine Corps War College), David Lai (US Army War College), and James Sterrett (US Army Command and General Staff College).

You’ll find more on it here. Many thanks to LTC Joseph Chretien for passing this on.

